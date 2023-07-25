Comics Story 14
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
63exports
Turn your story into a bold comic-book promo. This vertical template blends halftone shading, grunge textures and glowing type with energetic slice reveals and floating sparkles. Showcase multiple media moments, then spotlight your hero content inside a sleek desktop display. Customize text, colors and imagery to match any brand or campaign. Perfect for fast-paced social ads, announcements, product teasers and channel updates that pop in Stories and Reels. Deliver a fun, eye-catching look with playful motion and an easy CTA-ready layout.
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