Comics Story 12

Bring your story to life with a bold comic-book look. This vertical 9:16 template blends grunge textures, halftone dots, lightning bursts and punchy typography for instant impact. Animate multiple text fields over your media, tweak fonts and dial in brand colors with simple controls. Perfect for promos, announcements, sales, events, or quick headline hooks in Stories and Reels. The playful, energetic motion keeps viewers engaged, while the comic motifs—like bursts and a barcode block—add authentic print flair. Customize in minutes and share a scroll-stopping, stylized story that stands out.