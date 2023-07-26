Comics Story 5

Turn your announcements into a punchy story with a full-on comic-book vibe. This vertical promo template features a bold speech balloon headline, spiky burst accents, halftone dots and hand-drawn outlines over vibrant backgrounds. Drop in your portrait or product image, edit two text fields for headline and CTA, and fine‑tune the palette to match your brand. Snappy pop-ins and playful bounce keep viewers hooked from first frame to last. Perfect for promos, sales, launches and event teasers across stories and reels—fast to edit, fun to watch, and made to convert.