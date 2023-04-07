Glitch Grungy Reveal

Drop your mark into a fierce glitch logo animation built for punchy intros and outros. This design fuses grungy textures, VHS-inspired noise, RGB splits, film grain and scanline distortion to tear on screen before resolving into a clean, centered logo. It’s fast, bold and unmistakably analog, perfect for tech, gaming, music, and edgy brand moments. Works across multiple aspect ratios and keeps the focus on your logo with an energetic, high-contrast monochrome palette accented by brief color bursts.