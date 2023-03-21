Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Vertical

Add punch to your edits with a gritty, brush-driven stinger transition. This vertical 9:16 overlay starts and ends fully transparent, using crumpled paper and bold paint strokes to create a quick, high-impact full-screen wipe. Adjust the background colors to match your brand and drop it between clips for seamless, energetic cuts on Reels, TikTok, Shorts, or any vertical content. Designed for fast-paced edits with a raw, grunge aesthetic, it’s perfect when you need a stylish, non-intrusive transition that keeps attention on your content.