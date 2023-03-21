Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Vertical

00:03 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Grunge
Torn paper
Tear reveal
191exports
rating
Add punch to your edits with a fast torn‑paper stinger built in a gritty, grunge style. This vertical overlay starts and ends transparent, wiping across the frame with organic ripped edges, halftone texture, and crumpled paper details. Perfect for reels, stories, shorts, and any vertical content. Tweak the built‑in color controls to match your brand or palette, then drop it between clips for a seamless, high‑energy transition. Quick, bold, and on‑trend—ideal for creators who want a handcrafted, analog look without the hassle.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
Kimchi profile image
Kimchi
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Kimchi
Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:04
Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical Original theme video
Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Vertical
By Kimchi
Edit
00:02
Grunge Transition Glue Paper - Vertical Original theme video
Grunge Paper Stinger Transition
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:02
Grunge Paper Stinger Transition Original theme video
Shape Transitions
By _27
Edit
00:05
Shape Transitions Original theme video
Urban Reveal 1 - Vertical
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:06
Urban Reveal 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Torn Poster Display 4 - Vertical
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Torn Poster Display 4 - Vertical Original theme video
Grunge Paper Unveil
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:11
Grunge Paper Unveil Original theme video
Ripped Letters Title
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
00:07
Ripped Letters Title Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us