Grunge Transition Torn Paper - Vertical

Add punch to your edits with a fast torn‑paper stinger built in a gritty, grunge style. This vertical overlay starts and ends transparent, wiping across the frame with organic ripped edges, halftone texture, and crumpled paper details. Perfect for reels, stories, shorts, and any vertical content. Tweak the built‑in color controls to match your brand or palette, then drop it between clips for a seamless, high‑energy transition. Quick, bold, and on‑trend—ideal for creators who want a handcrafted, analog look without the hassle.