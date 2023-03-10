Grunge Transition Torn Paper

Add impact between scenes with a gritty, torn‑paper stinger transition. This energetic grunge design features distressed textures, halftone dots and realistic crumpled paper for tactile depth. It starts and ends on transparent alpha, making it perfect for cutting between clips, intros, stream scenes and ads. Easily tweak the background colors to match your brand or palette. The diagonal tear motion delivers a bold wipe that feels handcrafted yet polished. Drop it over your timeline to create stylish, high‑contrast transitions in seconds.