Grunge Transition Glue Paper

Make your edits hit harder with an energetic grunge stinger transition. Bold brush strokes and a crumpled paper texture sweep diagonally to cover the frame, perfectly hiding a cut between clips. The animation is fully transparent at the start and end for effortless overlay use. Tweak two background colors to match your brand or project palette and drop it into any 16:9 timeline. Ideal for ads, intros, podcasts, reels, and YouTube edits where you want gritty, handcrafted style and fast impact.