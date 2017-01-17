Grunge It Up

Build a gritty, professional intro in seconds. This motion title pairs distressed textures, concrete-like backdrops, and subtle dust particles with a suspenseful reveal. The centered typography stays front and center while horizontal paint strokes and vignettes add cinematic grit. Ideal for YouTube intros, stream transitions, gaming highlights, and reels, it’s simple to customize—edit the headline, choose your font, and set a background color to match your brand. Deliver a dark, atmospheric opener or closer that looks bold, polished, and on-trend without spending hours on design.