Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Epic It Up - Original - Poster image

Epic It Up

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Intro
Cinematic
Fog
3D motion graphics
1.6Kexports
rating
Craft a striking cinematic intro with a single, centered 3D headline revealed through atmospheric fog and dramatic light rays. This elegant, minimal motion title uses a dark, moody palette to spotlight your message with precision. Customize the headline, font, colors and fog intensity to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation and a refined metallic finish deliver a premium look that fits YouTube intros, trailers, and branded openers. Simple to set up, powerful on screen—perfect when you want mystery, mood, and impact in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us