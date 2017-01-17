Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flare It Up - Original - Poster image

Flare It Up

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Cinematic
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Minimal
6.6Kexports
rating
Launch your videos with a sleek, cinematic title reveal. This minimal 3D opener features metallic typography, a dramatic lens flare and subtle particles emerging from the dark. Easily customize the headline and dominant accent color to fit your brand or channel. Smooth fade-ins and a refined light sweep deliver an elegant, premium feel that works for intros, outros and title cards. Perfect for content creators and businesses seeking a polished, modern identity without clutter—simple controls, powerful results.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us