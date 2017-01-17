Flare It Up

Launch your videos with a sleek, cinematic title reveal. This minimal 3D opener features metallic typography, a dramatic lens flare and subtle particles emerging from the dark. Easily customize the headline and dominant accent color to fit your brand or channel. Smooth fade-ins and a refined light sweep deliver an elegant, premium feel that works for intros, outros and title cards. Perfect for content creators and businesses seeking a polished, modern identity without clutter—simple controls, powerful results.