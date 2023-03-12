Flat Transition 1

Give your cuts a clean, high-impact snap with this flat, material-inspired stinger transition. Minimal geometric panels slide across the frame to conceal and reveal content, creating an energetic, fast-paced vibe. Use it as a transparent overlay between scenes in edits or livestreams. Customize three coordinated colors and pick from nine variation types to match your brand or project style. Perfect for creators seeking a sleek, modern wipe without clutter—just bold motion and crisp design that keeps attention on your content.