Flat Transition 6

Inject speed and polish into your edits with a flat-design stinger transition built from bold concentric rings. This energetic 2D overlay starts and ends transparent, going full-frame mid‑transition to hide your cut cleanly. It’s minimalist, geometric, and optimized for fast-paced content. Tweak the color scheme and pick from multiple ring styles to match your brand or video aesthetic. Perfect for streamers, creators, and editors who want a crisp, modern wipe without visual clutter.