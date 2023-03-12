Flat Transition 4

Give your edits a sharp, modern edge with this pack of nine flat stinger transitions. Built in a clean, minimalist, 2D material style, these fast-paced overlays slide on to cover the frame and wipe to your next shot. Perfect for YouTubers, editors, and creators who want energetic cuts without clutter. Enjoy a transparent alpha channel for easy drag-and-drop use over any footage, plus simple color controls to match your brand. If you need sleek, reliable stingers that look great on any project, this set delivers.