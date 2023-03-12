Flat Transition 7
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
489exports
Inject speed and polish into your edits with a flat-design stinger transition built from clean circular wipes. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, briefly covering the frame to hide a seamless cut. Customize colors and choose between style variations to match your brand or content. Ideal for streamers, YouTubers, and anyone needing a punchy scene change in intros, outros, highlights, and promos. Minimal, geometric, and built for energetic pacing, it drops into any timeline and elevates production value in seconds.
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