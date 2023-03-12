Flat Transition 7

Inject speed and polish into your edits with a flat-design stinger transition built from clean circular wipes. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, briefly covering the frame to hide a seamless cut. Customize colors and choose between style variations to match your brand or content. Ideal for streamers, YouTubers, and anyone needing a punchy scene change in intros, outros, highlights, and promos. Minimal, geometric, and built for energetic pacing, it drops into any timeline and elevates production value in seconds.