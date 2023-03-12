Flat Transition 3
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
342exports
Give your edits a high-energy edge with a pack of flat, minimalist stinger transitions. Built from bold geometric panels and a rotating triangle accent, each variation delivers fast slide-ins and a full-screen wipe to mask your cut cleanly. Customize the colors to match your brand and drop the transparent overlay over any footage for instant, professional polish. Perfect for YouTube intros, gaming highlights, promos, and dynamic content where momentum matters.
Pack (7)
Themes (9)
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07