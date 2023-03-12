Flat Transition 2

Bring speed and polish to your cuts with a clean, flat-design stinger transition. Minimal geometric wedges sweep across the frame to fully cover and reveal your next scene, creating a crisp, energetic handoff. Built as a transparent overlay, it drops into any edit seamlessly. Customize the color scheme to match your brand or footage and choose from multiple preset variants for different angles and rhythms. Perfect for creators who want fast, modern transitions without clutter—great for promos, reels, and high-tempo content.