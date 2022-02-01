Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Tape - Original - Poster image

Neon Tape

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Synthwave
Boombox
Audio reactive
2.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a vibrant neon boombox visualizer. This audio‑reactive scene features pulsing equalizer bars, beat‑synced motion, a song timer, and editable artist/title text. Fine‑tune frequency settings, thickness and bands for the spectrum, and customize colors to match your brand or release artwork. Swap the background to fit your aesthetic and let the retro cassette and speakers bring nostalgic energy to modern tracks. Ideal for YouTube uploads, track promos, and social teasers—drop in your audio and create a striking, synthwave‑styled visual in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us