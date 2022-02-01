Showcase your music with a vibrant neon boombox visualizer. This audio‑reactive scene features pulsing equalizer bars, beat‑synced motion, a song timer, and editable artist/title text. Fine‑tune frequency settings, thickness and bands for the spectrum, and customize colors to match your brand or release artwork. Swap the background to fit your aesthetic and let the retro cassette and speakers bring nostalgic energy to modern tracks. Ideal for YouTube uploads, track promos, and social teasers—drop in your audio and create a striking, synthwave‑styled visual in minutes.