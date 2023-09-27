Product Spotlight 1

Showcase your products in a refined 9:16 story designed for quick, high-impact promos. This minimal, elegant template highlights items with a clean headline, feature points, and a bold CTA. Smooth slide transitions keep attention on your visuals while the rounded media frame and polished glint add brand polish. Customize fonts, colors, text, and up to five product images to match your shop. Perfect for e‑commerce campaigns, new arrivals, and mobile-first ads where clarity and style convert.