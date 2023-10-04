Product Spotlight 3

Create polished vertical story promos that put your products in the spotlight. This minimal, elegant design features a centered product card, headline, highlights, and a clear call-to-action. Smooth slide-in transitions guide viewers through up to five items, making it ideal for e-commerce and sales. Customize fonts, colors, media, and copy to match your brand. The refined layout and subtle gloss sweep add a premium touch that fits fashion, tech, lifestyle, and more. Perfect for quick, attention-grabbing story ads that convert.