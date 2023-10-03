Product Spotlight 2

Showcase up to five products in a sleek, vertical promo built for stories and reels. This minimal, elegant design pairs bold titles with a standout discount badge and a clear call-to-action to drive clicks. Smooth, staggered panel transitions keep the pace energetic while keeping the focus on your products. Ideal for e-commerce campaigns, limited-time offers, and brand highlights, it’s easy to customize with your own images, fonts, and colors. Launch a polished, mobile-first product spotlight in seconds and turn viewers into customers.