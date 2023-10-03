Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Product Spotlight 4 - Original - Poster image

Product Spotlight 4

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 5 videos · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Sale
Minimal
Slideshow
541exports
rating
Showcase your products with a refined vertical story promo that’s built to sell. This elegant, minimal template presents multiple items in sequence with smooth slide transitions, split-screen reveals, a prominent discount badge, and clear headline areas. Clean borders and subtle dot accents frame your visuals for a premium, brand-forward look. Ideal for e-commerce, seasonal offers, and flash promotions, it’s easy to customize with your images, fonts, and colors. Create attention-grabbing stories that drive clicks and conversions in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us