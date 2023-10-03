Product Spotlight 5

Showcase your products in a sleek, vertical story ad that’s built to convert. This minimal, elegant promo cycles through multiple product images with bold offer text and a clear call-to-action. The high-contrast, brand-agnostic design keeps focus on your items, while smooth slide transitions maintain momentum. Ideal for e‑commerce sales, launches, and quick product highlights, it’s optimized for 9:16 stories and short-form ads. Customize media, colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand and drive clicks with a compelling CTA.