Product Spotlight 7

Create a polished vertical story ad that highlights up to five products in just 15 seconds. This minimal, elegant template features a centered card layout, thin graphic lines, and a bold discount badge to drive conversions. Smooth slide and fade transitions keep viewers engaged, while editable fonts, colors, and media make customization effortless. Perfect for e-commerce, seasonal promotions, and branded product showcases, it’s designed to perform in reels, stories, and shorts. Load your images, tweak the palette, and publish a refined, on-brand promo that turns attention into action.