Product Spotlight 6

Put your products in the spotlight with a clean, elegant story video. This minimal 9:16 promo showcases up to five items with smooth slide-in transitions, bold headlines, and a clear call-to-action. A built-in discount label boosts urgency for sales, while refined typography and airy spacing keep your brand looking premium. Ideal for e‑commerce, social ads, and quick product features, it’s easy to customize with your images, colors, and messaging to drive clicks and conversions.