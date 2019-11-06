Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Xmas Memories Story - Original - Poster image

Xmas Memories Story

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 3 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Christmas
Festive
Greeting Card
Floral
509exports
rating
Turn your favorite holiday moments into a beautiful Christmas slideshow. This festive template frames your photos inside an elegant gold ring, surrounded by poinsettias, holly and gentle sparkles. Smooth, fluid transitions and cozy red tones set a warm seasonal mood, ideal for greeting cards, family highlights or social posts. Customize text and imagery in seconds and share a polished holiday video with loved ones across any platform. Celebrate the season with a refined, cheerful look that puts your memories front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us