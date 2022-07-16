Glitch Reveal 1

Give your brand an electrifying entrance with a fast, modern glitch logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanlines, pixel breakup and analog-style static for a gritty digital look. The clean, centered layout keeps your mark front and center, while color controls let you match any palette. Drop in your logo, adjust the overlay and background colors, and add a tagline to finish. Ideal for tech, gaming, esports, and modern brands that want punchy, high-impact identity moments.