Glitch Reveal 5

Bring your brand to life with a high‑impact glitch logo reveal. This energetic ident fuses RGB split, scanlines, film grain, and chromatic aberration for a digital, tech-forward look. Bold neon accents, rapid zoom bursts, and tasteful strobe hits drive attention to your mark, while a clean final hold ensures clear branding. Easily customize your logo, colors, tagline, and fonts to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel stings where a modern, futuristic vibe is key.