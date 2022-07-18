Glitch Reveal 2

Make an impact with a modern glitch logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro injects RGB split, scanline sweeps, film grain and chromatic aberration for a gritty digital vibe. Center your mark, then layer in rapid datamosh bursts and stuttered transitions for a bold identity hit. Easily customize background and overlay colors, fine-tune logo color options, add your tagline, and swap the soundtrack. Perfect for gaming channels, streams, and tech-forward brands that want a sharp, high-contrast, cyber aesthetic with a clean final hold for brand recognition.