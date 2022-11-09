Glitch Reveal 6

Launch a bold identity with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. Tiled fragments sweep across the frame, distort with RGB split, scanlines and noise, then assemble into a crisp, centered mark with an optional tagline. Easily customize background and overlay colors, logo tint, fonts and tile direction to match your brand. The modern digital look is ideal for intros, outros, promos and tech-leaning content. Fast, punchy and memorable, this template delivers a polished logo animation that stands out on social, YouTube, streaming intros and beyond.