Glitch Reveal 4

Give your brand a punchy entrance with a modern glitch logo reveal. This energetic intro combines tiled slice builds, RGB split, chromatic aberration, film grain, and digital distortions to assemble your mark at center stage. A clean tagline sits below for a crisp brand message while the animation surges through zoom bursts and settles smoothly. Customize colors, logo and tagline to fit your identity, and use it as an intro or outro. Ideal for channels and brands seeking a bold, digital aesthetic with a dark, neon‑accented vibe.