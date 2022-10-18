Glitch Reveal 3

Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This digital design assembles your mark through pixel blocks, RGB split, and signal distortion, accented by quick flashes and gritty noise. A centered final frame locks in your branding with an optional tagline for added clarity. Ideal for intros and outros, the look blends modern tech vibes with subtle analog grit. Customize colors, font, and effects to match your brand and export a crisp, attention-grabbing ident in minutes.