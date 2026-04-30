Title Stripe 1

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This flat-design banner features smooth slide-in motion, crisp typography, and a subtle gradient for modern appeal. It’s a transparent overlay that sits neatly over footage, ideal for interviews, webinars, corporate presentations, news segments, and YouTube content. Easily customize the headline, subtitle, fonts, and colors to match your brand and maintain perfect readability on any background. Simple, versatile, and production‑ready, this lower third keeps attention on your message while elevating your visual identity.