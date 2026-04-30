Title Stripe 6

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features bold, legible typography and a sleek banner panel for a name and title. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and drop it over interviews, webinars, livestreams, vlogs, and corporate videos. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention on your message without distraction. Designed to be quick to edit and easy to read on any background, this versatile lower third helps you introduce speakers, highlight roles, and add professional clarity to your content.