Title Stripe 2

Add polished captions to any video with this clean, minimal lower third. The design features bold, legible typography, a geometric triangle accent, and a refined title bar for a secondary line. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message without distracting from footage. Fully customizable text, fonts, and colors help match any brand style. Ideal for interviews, webinars, tutorials, news updates, and more. The transparent background drops seamlessly over your edit, giving your content a professional finish in just a few clicks.