Title Stripe 3

Give your videos a refined, professional touch with this clean lower third. This transparent overlay features a minimal digital banner with a bold headline and supporting subtitle, perfect for interviews, webinars, news segments, and branded content. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match any style guide. Smooth slide-in animation, rounded corners, and subtle dotted accents keep the look modern yet unobtrusive, ensuring your message stays clear on any background. Ideal for editors and creators who need reliable, versatile titling that works across platforms from social to broadcast.