Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Title Stripe 5 - Original - Poster image

Title Stripe 5

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Flat design
Rectangle shape
7exports
rating
Create polished titles in seconds with this minimal lower third. A clean, flat-design banner slides in with a subtle accent tab, delivering a professional motion title that stays out of the way of your footage. It’s a transparent overlay optimized for interviews, vlogs, news, webinars, and social content. Easily customize headline and subtext, switch fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors to match your style. The smooth slide-in animation and clear hierarchy ensure great readability on any background. Perfect for consistent, elegant on-screen identification across your videos.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us