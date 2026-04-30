Title Stripe 5

Create polished titles in seconds with this minimal lower third. A clean, flat-design banner slides in with a subtle accent tab, delivering a professional motion title that stays out of the way of your footage. It’s a transparent overlay optimized for interviews, vlogs, news, webinars, and social content. Easily customize headline and subtext, switch fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors to match your style. The smooth slide-in animation and clear hierarchy ensure great readability on any background. Perfect for consistent, elegant on-screen identification across your videos.