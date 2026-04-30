Title Stripe 4

Give your videos a polished, professional look with a clean lower third overlay. This transparent title bar adds a clear headline and optional social handle without blocking your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and enjoy smooth, subtle motion that fits interviews, vlogs, webinars, and broadcasts. The minimalist design keeps attention on your message while enhancing production value. Easy to edit and quick to render, it’s perfect for creators, marketers, and teams who need crisp on-screen identification fast.