Steelheart Lyrics - Square

Build powerful lyric videos with a striking industrial centerpiece. A mechanical heart of chains and gears sits over a reflective floor, framed by rotating rings, smoke and dust. Beat‑synced word blocks and an audio‑reactive spectrum keep visuals moving in time with your track. Customize fonts, colors and spectrum style to match any genre. Perfect for music promos, releases and social posts that demand premium, 3D visuals and crystal‑clear readability.