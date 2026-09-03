Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tape Echo Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Tape Echo Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Analog
Music visualization
Cassette
Music
14exports
rating
Bring your lyrics to life with a retro cassette aesthetic and audio‑reactive visuals. This lyric video template centers a photorealistic tape deck, synced on‑screen lyrics, a live waveform, and a timer for instant context. Customize spectrum style and density, fonts, colors, and branding to match your release. Perfect for music posts and teasers, it blends nostalgic analog vibes with modern clarity so your words stay legible and engaging. Add cover art and logo, or keep it minimal for a pure sing‑along look. Create a distinctive, scroll‑stopping lyric visualizer in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us