Tape Echo Lyrics - Square

Bring your track to life with a retro cassette lyric video that blends timeless analog style with modern music visualization. Centered around a detailed tape, it displays crisp, auto‑timed lyrics on the label while an audio‑reactive spectrum, beat‑synced micro‑shake, and subtle exposure pulses animate with your song. A vintage sunburst backdrop, floating music‑note icons, and ambient particles add nostalgic charm. Customize typography, colors, and visual accents to match any genre or brand. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social posts where readable lyrics and a strong visual identity matter.