FerroPulse

Elevate your releases with a magnetic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A reflective liquid pool births ferrofluid spikes that dance to your track, wrapped in a cosmic nebula. A circular spectrum and crisp equalizer bars pulse in sync, while artist and title fields keep branding clear. Tweak light, nebula and text colors, and dial in the beat‑frequency range to match any genre. Ideal for YouTube uploads, premieres and livestream backdrops. Clean 3D motion, moody glow and a centered composition keep your music the star—just drop in audio and render striking visuals fast.