Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ferrofluid Beats Magnetic Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

FerroPulse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Elevate your releases with a magnetic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A reflective liquid pool births ferrofluid spikes that dance to your track, wrapped in a cosmic nebula. A circular spectrum and crisp equalizer bars pulse in sync, while artist and title fields keep branding clear. Tweak light, nebula and text colors, and dial in the beat‑frequency range to match any genre. Ideal for YouTube uploads, premieres and livestream backdrops. Clean 3D motion, moody glow and a centered composition keep your music the star—just drop in audio and render striking visuals fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us