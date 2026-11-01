Elevate your tracks with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. Astral Pulse features a centered circular spectrum that pulses to your music over a dramatic sky and horizon glow. Choose bars, line, or dots, fine‑tune frequency ranges, and match colors to your brand. The dark, atmospheric look with vibrant neon accents adapts to any genre—electronic, lo‑fi, ambient, or orchestral. Perfect for releases, previews, or creator channels seeking polished visuals.