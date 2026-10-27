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Ocean of Sound - Original - Poster image

Ocean of Sound

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Music
8exports
rating
Transform your audio into a mesmerizing ocean-night visual. This clean, atmospheric music visualizer features a circular spectrum floating over rippling water, a full moon on the horizon, and a minimal progress bar and timer. With luminous neon accents and a centered, elegant layout, it enhances any track—ambient, electronic, or spoken word—without distraction. Customize colors and spectrum styling to fit your brand or mood, then export in crisp resolution for platforms and playlists. A refined, nature-inspired canvas that turns listening into an immersive experience.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us