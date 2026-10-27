Ocean of Sound

Transform your audio into a mesmerizing ocean-night visual. This clean, atmospheric music visualizer features a circular spectrum floating over rippling water, a full moon on the horizon, and a minimal progress bar and timer. With luminous neon accents and a centered, elegant layout, it enhances any track—ambient, electronic, or spoken word—without distraction. Customize colors and spectrum styling to fit your brand or mood, then export in crisp resolution for platforms and playlists. A refined, nature-inspired canvas that turns listening into an immersive experience.