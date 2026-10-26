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Ductwave - Originall - Poster image

Ductwave

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio reactive
Light rays
21exports
rating
Turn any track into a cinematic experience with this 3D industrial music visualizer. Neon light rays slice through atmospheric fog while a clean player UI shows title, artist, timer and a reactive audio spectrum. Tune frequency ranges and band density, switch spectrum style (bars, line or dots), and choose UI layout. Recolor the lights and interface to match your brand. Subtle camera shake, optional fade in/out and exposure reactions add polish. Perfect for electronic, synthwave, cinematic and beyond—export an immersive, beat‑driven visual for your channel in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us