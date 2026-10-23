Showcase your music with a refined, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing central orb anchors elegant, abstract waves that swirl and pulse to your track. Customize colours, tune beat sensitivity, and enable an optional spectrum for extra detail. Clear artist and title fields keep your identity front and center. Smooth, fluid animation and a dark, atmospheric palette create an immersive backdrop that suits electronic, ambient, lo‑fi, cinematic and more. Upload your track and let this stylish visualizer bring your sound to life.