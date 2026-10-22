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Cymatic Sand - Original - Poster image

Nodal Dunes

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Music
Audio reactive
Sand
10exports
rating
Turn your track into living visuals with a tactile, audio‑reactive sand field. This photorealistic music visualizer translates sound into elegant cymatic patterns—rings, waves and contour lines—on a dark, minimal stage. A centered title plaque keeps your artist and song details clear while 3D-lit grains flow and pulse to the beat. Tweak sand color, text styling and frequency emphasis to suit any genre, from ambient and lofi to electronic and cinematic. Clean, modern and endlessly adaptable, it’s an eye‑catching way to showcase music across socials, YouTube and streaming.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us