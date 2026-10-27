FerroPulse - Vertical

Showcase your track with a sleek, cosmic audio visualizer built for vertical stories. A responsive linear spectrum and timer sit above a reflective liquid field where glossy ferrofluid spikes pulse to the beat. Customize artist and song titles, tweak frequency ranges, bands and height, and match colors and fonts to your branding. The atmospheric nebula backdrop and premium metallic sheen elevate any genre—from electronic and hip‑hop to ambient and cinematic. Designed for 9:16 posts, this template turns your music into mesmerizing, high‑impact motion that’s ready for Stories, Reels and Shorts.