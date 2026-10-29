Glasswave Viz - Vertical

Showcase your track with a vertical neon‑glass audio visualizer. A 3D morphing glass blob sits at center, surrounded by a circular spectrum that pulses to your music. Clean artist and track text keep the focus on your sound while the dark, moody background and glowing accents add polish. Tweak colors, band density, and frequency response to fit any genre—from ambient to EDM or hip‑hop. Perfect for reels, teasers, and releases, this audio‑reactive design delivers premium 3D motion graphics in a sleek, modern look.