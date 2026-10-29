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Glasswave Viz - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glasswave Viz - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
7exports
rating
Showcase your track with a vertical neon‑glass audio visualizer. A 3D morphing glass blob sits at center, surrounded by a circular spectrum that pulses to your music. Clean artist and track text keep the focus on your sound while the dark, moody background and glowing accents add polish. Tweak colors, band density, and frequency response to fit any genre—from ambient to EDM or hip‑hop. Perfect for reels, teasers, and releases, this audio‑reactive design delivers premium 3D motion graphics in a sleek, modern look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us