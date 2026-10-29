Silk Flow - Vertical

Showcase your track with an elegant vertical music visualizer. A glossy central orb and silky abstract waves swirl in a dark, gold‑tinted gradient, reacting smoothly to your audio. Centered artist and song text stays clear while a subtle circular spectrum adds rhythm. Customize colors, spectrum density and band thickness to match your branding. Perfect for story posts, teasers, and full‑length listening visuals, this audio‑reactive design brings a premium, atmospheric vibe to any genre.